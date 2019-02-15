REID--Benjamin Arthur, 95, passed away February 7, 2019. Beloved partner of Charlotte. Devoted father of Rachel and Naomi. Adored grandfather of Laurent, Rose, Emmanuelle, Sara, Hanna, David, Sophia and Julia. Great-grandfather of Theo, Henry and Ender. You were a totem of wit, warmth, and wisdom. We will love you and cherish all that you taught us forever.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2019