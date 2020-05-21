1992 - 2020
Benjamin Thomas "Bently" Hartford, age 28, died May 16, 2020. The beloved son of Nora Madonick and Thomas Hartford, brother of Lily, Abby and Peter Hartford, nephew of Lennie Madonick and Laura Einstein, Ellen and Brian Alden, Anne and Tom Beggins, Claire and Harris Georghiou, Nancy and Jack Hartford, Chris Hartford, Matt Hartford, and James and Juhee Hartford. Benjamin touched many in his short life with his winning, dimpled smile, penchant for adventure, and remarkable wisdom for one so young. A graduate of Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business, he was a member of the school's Investment Management Group, and became Chair of Professional Development at a student business organization, ALPFA Baruch. He went on to become a top salesperson at a financial technology US startup. He loved publishing and playing music under the moniker DJ BNTLY. He had just launched his first two mix singles, Tunnel and Me&You, and was working on his dream of owning a recording studio that would offer affordable services to artists. He was a complicated soul, gentle and loving and angry and troubled. But what was perhaps most remarkable about him was his resilience. He was a survivor and fighter who got up over and over when the world knocked him down. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Backpacks for the Street at https: bfts.org/donate or Defy Ventures, https://www.defyventures.org/take-action-main/donate
Published in New York Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020.