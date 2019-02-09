BENJAMIN UNSCHULD

UNSCHULD--Benjamin, passed away on February 7th at 100.5. He was born in New York during World War I, followed the troops into France after D-day, met his beloved late wife Fay at Grossingers in the 1960s and was actively using the internet well into his 90s. He was a kind and gentle man who loved driving his car. He is survived by his son, Ira. He will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2019
