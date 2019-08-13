ZITRON--Benjamin Charles, passed peacefully at the age of 82 on Friday, August 9, 2019. Loving son of Sarah and Arthur, and brother of Michelle Bodner (Gerald). Devoted father of Anne, Jennifer, Alison (Steven) and Barnett (Lindsay), grandfather of Sam (Nicole), Clara, Olivia and Arthur, great-grandfather of Teddy, and loving former husband of Sharon Pincus and Amy Zitron. Ben was a family man, and being in the company of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and cousins made him truly happy. He was an entrepreneur and real estate developer in New York City, a Yale alumna (Class of 1959), and Milwaukee born-and- raised. For God, for Country and for Yale was a guiding principle. He was a great lover of the arts with a keen eye for American Impressionist painting and drawing, which he collected over his lifetime. He supported the New York City Ballet and New York Philharmonic of Lincoln Center. An avid sports fan, Ben adored the Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees, New York Knicks, and the US Open Tennis Championships. A family service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI, Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St. at 2pm. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Benjamin Charles Zitron's name may be made to Lincoln Center Education.



