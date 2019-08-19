BENNET SCHLENGER

Obituary
SCHLENGER--Bennett (Bud). He is survived by his wife of 73 years Leah (Lefco) and daughters Susan (Gary Carlson) and Jane (John Mare). Grandfather of Alex Carlson, Alison (Zach Thorne) and predeceased by grandson Adam Carlson. He was a graduate of West Orange, NJ High School and University of Pennsylvania (Wharton). He spent 15 years in a family business and 25 years as a floor broker at the New York Stock Exchange. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II - in Africa and Italy, with the 101st M.P. Battalion. There will be a memorial service at Temple Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, on Wednesday, August 21, at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 19, 2019
