SCHULTZ--Benson Joseph, "Buz," 83, of Durham, NC, (formerly of Huntington, NY and Sag Harbor, NY) passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Born May 26, 1936 to Samuel and Ruth (Ludwig) Schultz in Brooklyn, NY. Benson is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Susan (Maltz) Schultz, his loving children Marla Schultz (Mark Grossman), Lauren (Schultz) Postyn (Adam Postyn), and Jonathan Schultz (Yvette- Doan Schultz) and grandchildren Joshua, Kyle and Justin, and his brother Edward Schultz (Vicki Schultz). Funeral Services will be held in Raleigh, NC at Brown- Winne Funeral Home, East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2020