KASSAL--Hon Bentley, in his 103rd year, my Bentley Boy left home to go on his final trip (December 16, 2019). Bentley was born on February 28, 1917 in Harlem to Pauline and Hyman Kassal, who believed the sun rose and set on him. He is survived by his wife of 33 Years, Barbara (Wax). He loved her so much he gave up his bachelor status to marry her at age 69 in 1986. He leaves behind his G-D children Aaron Rosenberg, Lauren Chesbrough, Maggie Villano, Bubba Kassal, his sister-in-law Schatzi, and his darling, Darlene. He was predeceased by his beloved niece/daughter, Leslie Robin, and his two brothers Samuel and Stanley, and his nephew, Drew. Services will be held at "The Riverside," 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, Thursday, December 19, 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , Bentley would love that.



