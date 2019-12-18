KASSAL--Hon. Bentley. 1940 Harvard Law graduate and rugby football player; World War II Bronze Star and French Legion of Honor recipient; distinguished attorney; New York State Assembly member (1957-1962); Civil Court Judge (1970-1976); Supreme Court Justice (1976-1982); Appellate Division Justice (1982-1993); world traveler; volunteer photographer for Save The Children and other charities; humanist; mentor and dear friend. We will miss seeing you, but you will remain in our hearts. David Rosenberg, Bernice K. Leber, Aaron M. Rosenberg
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019