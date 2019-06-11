Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERIT STANTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STANTON--Berit E., died peacefully and painlessly at home, in her 86th year. She was born in Skelleftea, Sweden in 1933 and her early prowess at orienteering and track and field events (State champion at broad jump, winner of women's 800-meter), with her intelligence and executive ability led her to executive positions in her state sports organization at age sixteen, and in the formidable Swedish Sports Federation in her twenties. There she played a major part in the construction of a sports arena in the city of Malmo. As an official, she led the women's speed skating teams in a dozen world championships and Olympics. During one of these in Japan, where her high official status precluded lodging her with the competitors, and her gender forbade placing her with her (male) official equals, the Emperor invited her to spend the two weeks with the Imperial family, where she formed a lasting friendship with one of the princesses. In 1968, Berit came to the Royal Consulate General of Sweden in New York, from which she energetically promoted sports not as competition between elites, but as providing exercise and health for all. Her 1973 book (authored with Sweden's leading photographer Karl Gullers) titled "Fit for Fun, a Swedish Message" explained that the Swedish male heart lasts over five years longer than the American, not due to eating less fat (the Swedes eat more fat) but because of their regular exercise. It was published internationally, while Berit spoke at over 50 colleges and universities, was appointed a consultant to the U.S. President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, and was given the key to the City of New York by Mayor Lindsay. In 1980 Berit, with her longtime Sports Federation colleague Prince Bertil, headed the entire Swedish delegation of competitors at the Lake Placid, New York Winter Olympics, at which King Carl Gustaf presented her with his highest award to a civilian, in recognition of the contribution she had made to the country's reputation and standing. In an October 1989 letter to her, U.S. President Bush thanked her for "your own dedication to physical, mental and moral health." In her years on the Executive Committee of the United Nations Women's International Forum Berit formed deep friendships with participating wives of the ambassadors, which lasted long after they left for other posts. Berit was a remarkable lady: talented, elegant, witty, beautiful and charming. She was loved as much by the flower-seller on the corner as by the diplomatic official at the United Nations. Berit leaves Louis, her husband of 46 years who is a federal judge, and their son Fredrik, a businessman, author, and documentary filmmaker who produced "Get Me Roger Stone."



Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close