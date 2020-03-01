SIDEBOTHAM--Bernadette. On February 24, 2020 Bernadette Sidebotham joined her beloved late husband Jack in heavenly peace. At bedside were her loving families, the Sidebothams and the Leddys. A native New Yorker, Bernadette started her varied career at Young and Rubicam Advertising where she was a food stylist and casting director. She later worked at Focus Films and McCaffrey & McCall in the same creative capacity. In her personal life, she was a master gardener, a longtime volunteer at the New York Botanical Garden and a baker at Loaves & Fishes. She ran her own landscape and garden design business in the Hamptons where she and Jack had a summer home for many years. A creative, loving, kind and gentle spirit who took great delight in this world, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Babylon, NY on Saturday, March 7 at 10am. Donations in her memory may be made to the New York Botanical Garden.



