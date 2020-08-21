BUCHHOLZ--Bernard. The Trustees, Staff, Clients, and Alumni of JCCA express their deepest sympathies on the passing of JCCA Trustee Bernard Buchholz. Mr. Buchholz, a Holocaust survivor, received a scholarship from JCCA in 1949 to attend City College. An attorney who joined JCCA's Board of Trustees in 1994, Mr. Buchholz was a passionate advocate for the children and families in our care. He was an active and enthusiastic member of the scholarship committee, helping hundreds of young adults transform their futures through higher education, as his future had been transformed so many years before. We are grateful for his dedication to JCCA and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Awilda and the Buchholz family. Louis Jaffe, President Ronald E. Richter, CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store