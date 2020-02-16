BERNARD BULLER

Service Information
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY
10522
(800)-564-3330
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY
View Map
Obituary
BULLER--Bernard J. Age 89, of Cranberry, PA, formerly of Ardsley, NY, passed away February 6, 2020. Beloved husband for 58 years to the late Thelma Buller, he was the son of the late Max and Pauline Buller, and brother of the late Lawrence Buller. He is survived by his children, Amy Smithgall (Thomas) of Wexford, PA, David Buller (Ellen) of Madison, CT, and Michael Buller (Stacy) of Barrington, RI, eight grandchildren; Ben (Clementina), Madeline, Will, Dylan, Jessica, Allison, Matthew and Noah, and brother-in-law Alan Fleishman (Ann) of San Carlos, CA. A graduate of City College of New York, he spent a rewarding career of more than 50 years in city planning. An avowed foodie, Mr. Buller also enjoyed gardening and attending classical music performances. Funeral services will be February 23 at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SORA Landscaping Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020
