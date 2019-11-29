COHEN--Dr. Bernard, passed away November 27, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he spent his entire career as a physician and a scientist. Dr. Cohen, the Morris B. Bender Professor of Neurology until his retirement in 2017, was internationally known for his research on the brain and the vestibular system. He was a caring physician and an avid teacher and mentor. Born in Newark, New Jersey on April 30, 1929, Dr. Cohen's education and training took him from Middlebury College to New York, where he studied medicine at NYU, and met his beloved wife Phoebe, with whom he enjoyed a sustaining 62-year long marriage. Gifted with an extraordinary zest for life, Dr. Cohen shared with family and friends his passions for the outdoors, including fishing, skiing and cycling, and for the arts, notably music and literature. He is survived by his three children, Alexander (Kim Allen) Cohen, Nathaniel (Sherry) Cohen, Margaret Cohen, and by his grandchildren, Samuel and Maxwell Klotz, Ari, Shaina, and Jonah Cohen, and Zachary Allen Cohen. A service will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel at 12pm, Sunday, December 1. The family is establishing a lectureship in his honor. Contributions should be made out to Mount Sinai Health System with "In Memory of Bernard Cohen" on the memo line. Checks should be mailed to The Mount Sinai Development Office, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1049, New York, NY 10029-6574.



