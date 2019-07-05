EDELSTEIN--Bernard. passed away on July 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born in 1932, Bernie grew up in the Bronx. He graduated high school at age 16, followed by CCNY and Columbia University Medical School. Bernie met the love of his life, Barbara, the summer of 1951 in the Catskills while working as a waiter to save money for medical school. Together, they created a loving family of four daughters. Bernie loved learning and was an avid reader. He was a beloved and admired primary care physician in Rego Park, NY at a time when doctors made housecalls, retiring in 1998. Through the years, many patients sent him letters of thanks and indicated how close they felt to him. He was a rare combination of intelligence, humility, integrity, and kindness. Of all his accomplishments he believed his family was the most important. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son. He is survived by his cherished wife of 64 years, Barbara, his adoring daughters Ellen (Giacomo), Lori, Susan, and Nancy, grandchildren Sara (Ross), David (Jessica), Marley, Jace, Rachel, Diana, Michael, and Tea, sister Phyllis (Dick), brother-in-law Lloyd (Paulette), nieces, and nephews. He will be sorely missed.



