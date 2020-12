Or Copy this URL to Share

FRUCHTMAN--Bernard. We just lost a treasured special friend, Dr. Bernard Fruchtman. Bernie was a noted Urologist in New York City and Long Island. He served in Europe as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army post WWII. He was the ardent childhood sweetheart and husband of Hansi. Above all, Bernie epitomized the meaning of Mensch. He will be sorely missed. The Mensch Club of Great Neck





