GERSTEN--Bernard. Lincoln Center Theater mourns with great sadness our cherished Bernard Gersten who died Monday morning, peacefully and at home, at the astounding age of 97! Bernie's intelligence, innate sense of goodness, bravery, wisdom, generosity, elegance and wit, and most important, deep knowledge and love of the theater, made him a giant in our profession and a beloved friend to many. LCT would not be here today were it not for the audacity, talent and love of this extraordinary man. The Board of Directors and entire staff of LCT send condolences to Cora, Jenny, and Jilian and the entire Gersten family. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2020