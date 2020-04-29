Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERSTEN--Bernard. The Public Theater's Board of Trustees, artists, and staff mourn the passing of our beloved friend and pillar of the New York theater, Bernie Gersten, who passed away the morning of April 27 at the age of 97. Bernie was warm, loyal, brilliant, funny, and a man of enormous heart. The Public Theater owes him more than we can possibly express: we wouldn't be the theater we are without him. From 1960-1978, he held the title of Associate Producer for The Public, and he was founder Joe Papp's indispensable partner. Together they built The Public into the great, populist theater that it is today. His deep friendships with artists, his remarkable rapport with the audience, and his gentle and brilliant leadership of the staff and Board made him one of the most beloved members of the New York theatrical community. When he left The Public, he went on to lead Lincoln Center Theater Company and made that fabulous invalid into one of the most successful and lively theaters in the world. One can truly say that no one in the New York theater made as deep an impact as Bernie did. He led both The Public and Lincoln Center Theater to success and prosperity, an extraordinary legacy that was recognized with 15 Tony Awards including the 2013 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. His family is also part of his legacy: his brilliant daughter Jenny, sister of the equally remarkable Jilian, held her father's chair as Associate Producer at the Public from 2007 to 2010, and his wife Cora Cahan, whom he married at the Anspacher Theater at The Public just months after HAIR had opened there, has been one of the chief architects of New York culture for many years. He was also a beloved friend and mentor to many of us. His generosity was legendary. His heart was enormous. His warmth and humor warmed the City of New York. We will miss him, and cherish him, forever. Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director Patrick Willingham, Executive Director Arielle Tepper, Chairperson



