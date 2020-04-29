GERSTEN--Bernard. The Juilliard School mourns the passing of Bernie Gersten, who was a great friend of our community members and a role model for our drama division. With intelligence, vision, creativity and wit, Bernie had an enormously positive impact on dramatic presentations in New York City and beyond. We send our deepest condolences to his beloved wife Cora and his entire family. He will be greatly missed by us all. Bruce Kovner, Chairman of the Board; Damian Woetzel, President; Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean; Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus; Evan Yionoulis, Richard Rodgers Director of the Drama Division
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2020