GERSTEN--Bernard. The Board and staff of The Joyce Theater are saddened by the passing of Bernard Gersten, beloved spouse of The Joyce's co-founder, Cora Cahan. Bernie played an integral role in The Joyce's history when, in the late 1970's, he jogged by The Elgin Theater and noticed it was for sale. He told Cora who was then the executive director of The Feld Ballet. Cahan and Eliot Feld purchased The Elgin, renaming it The Joyce Theater in honor of LuEsther T. Mertz's daughter, and the rest is history. We extend sincerest condolences to Cora and their daughters Jenny and Jilian. Virginia A. Millhiser, Board Chair Linda Shelton, Executive Director



