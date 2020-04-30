GERSTEN--Bernard. The Board of Directors, Officers and Staff of The Shubert Organization mourn the passing of a dear friend and colleague, Bernie Gersten, a towering figure in the American theatre for more than 70 years. Downtown at the Public and uptown at Lincoln Center Theater he was a creative force behind hundreds of productions, a true man of the theatre. It was Bernie who recognized the potential of a young choreographer named Michael Bennett who had an idea for a new musical. With Bernie's support and guidance every step of the way, A Chorus Line was a runaway success downtown and then an enormous hit on Broadway. With admiration, affection and gratitude, we celebrate the memory of Bernie and send our heartfelt condolences to Cora, Jenny, and Jilian. Philip J. Smith, Chairman Robert E. Wankel, President The Shubert Organization
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020