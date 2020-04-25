GREENSPAN--Bernard L. February 14, 1931-April 24, 2020. Bud died peacefully after a long struggle with Dementia. Beloved husband of Marilyn. Devoted father of Ellen, Andrew (Karen) and Laura (Daniel Stone). Cherished grandfather of Cody, Rachel, Adina, Jenna, Joshua and Benjamin. During his business career, Bud was President of the Lamp and Shade Institute of America. He loved life, travel, good food and scotch, golf, art, music and the beach. The family expresses special appreciation to Bud's caregivers at the Osborn HOPE Center. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. Contributions in Bud's memory may be made to CaringKind, 360 Lexington Ave. 3rd floor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2020