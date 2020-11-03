1/
BERNARD KARASIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERNARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KARASIC--Bernard. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime Member and dear friend, Bernie Karasic. The Karasic family have been a part of the fabric of our Jersey Shore community for decades and Bernie will be remembered for the expertise and integrity he brought to the legal profession; for his loyalty and friendship to those who knew him; and as a man who understood the importance of his family, always putting them first. His warm smile, winning personality and hearty handshake live on in our memories. Sitting and having lunch on our deck this past summer amid the crisis that surrounded us showed how this truly "Good Guy" enjoyed life right up to the end. Our sincere condolences go out to Renee, Donna and Lisa and the entire Karasic family. He is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to have known him. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved