KARASIC--Bernard. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime Member and dear friend, Bernie Karasic. The Karasic family have been a part of the fabric of our Jersey Shore community for decades and Bernie will be remembered for the expertise and integrity he brought to the legal profession; for his loyalty and friendship to those who knew him; and as a man who understood the importance of his family, always putting them first. His warm smile, winning personality and hearty handshake live on in our memories. Sitting and having lunch on our deck this past summer amid the crisis that surrounded us showed how this truly "Good Guy" enjoyed life right up to the end. Our sincere condolences go out to Renee, Donna and Lisa and the entire Karasic family. He is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to have known him. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store