LACY--Bernard B. "Bert," of New York City and Sherman, CT, died on July 13, 2019. Mr. Lacy grew up in Richmond, VA and graduated from Northwestern University. He had been Vice President of Circulation at Ziff-Davis Publishing Company. He is survived by his partner of 50 years, John Ross. Bert will be remembered for his quick wit, his encyclopedic knowledge of theatre and dance, and his love of travel and fine food. Bert will be missed by his many friends.
Published in The New York Times on July 19, 2019