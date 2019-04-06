MANDELBAUM--Bernard David, died on April 4 at the age of 91. His wife, Jean of 63 years, and his sons Eric and Carl, will always cherish the memory of his devotion to his family and his love of the arts and travel. He was a Professor Emeritus of English at Bronx Community College where he nurtured students and worked for the benefit of his colleagues and the university. Services 10am, Sunday at "The Riverside", 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2019