BERNARD MOLLOD
MOLLOD--Bernard, of Kings Point, NY passed away at 5:30am on October 1, 2020. He died at his home where he lived for 66 years. Everyone who has come in contact with Bernie knows that he was a man of extraordinary integrity with a naturally kind and gentle soul. He started his career owning a small insurance agency with his father, Harry, which he sold to a major insurance agency years later. He then went on to own real estate and hotels with his son Michael. His intense devotion to his family was always his number one priority. He was the rock of his family. He is survived by his son Michael, his wife Cynthia, his grandchildren Lucas Mollod and Daphne Mollod and his son's former wife, Julie Whitney. Unfortunately he lost his daughter, Sandi Mollod, in 2011 who he dearly loved. The world was a better place with Bernie in it and he will be sorely missed by his family, especially by his son, Michael, as well as by his later year caregivers, Gladys, Jeri and Yvonne who were fiercely devoted to the very end. A small private ceremony and funeral will be held with just his immediate family.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
