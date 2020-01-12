BERNARD RAPHAN

RAPHAN--Bernard. July 23, 1922 - October 18, 2019. Bernard Raphan, age 97, died surrounded by family. Bernie was a lifelong New Yorker who remained a New Yorker regardless of where he went. Bernie served the United States during World War II in the 87th Infantry Division, and proudly fought in the decisive Battle of the Bulge. He is sorely missed by his wife, Naomi, daughters Benita and Melissa, his stepchildren Karin (Brad) Pelletier, Barbara (Tony) Spizzirri, Marc (Michelle) Monatt, his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020
