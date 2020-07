Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHWARTZ--Bernard Warren, "Bernie," 78, passed June 22, 2020 in New York City. Awesome artist, Graduate 1959, Great Neck High School, brother of Mark J. Schwartz, brother-in- law of Sharon Schwartz, uncle of Jennifer, Joshua, Asher, Gabriel and Amelie. His legacy will be forever.





