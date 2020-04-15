SECKLER--Bernard David, age 95, college math professor, translator of Russian math textbooks, and 20-year math reader for Recordings for the Blind, succumbed to complications of coronavirus on April 10, 2020 in Newton, MA. His devoted wife of 67 years, Evelyn, 94, passed on April 13. Bernie's love of fine art, opera, good food, stamp collecting, puns, and completing The New York Times Sunday acrostic puzzles within hours will not soon be forgotten by daughter Judy (Peter Nomura); son Stephen (Jenny Gamson), and grandchildren Gilad, Ari and Maya Seckler. Donations in his memory may be made to: aspca.org; wiesenthal.com, or nypl.org.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020