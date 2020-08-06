1/
BERNARD SOHN
SOHN--Bernard, our dear "Bernie" passed away quietly on July 31, age 88. Born in New York City, he attended McBurney School and the University of Virginia. After college he served in the United States Coast Guard and then joined the William Morris Agency. As a theatrical agent he represented many of the rising stars of the 1960s and 1970s including members of the famed Second City troupe. A kind and generous person, Ber-nie's unfailing good humor and instantaneous wit endeared him to his many friends. He is survived by his nephews Douglas and Andrew Sohn of Chicago and by his loving and adoring "family" of New York friends who will really miss him!


Published in New York Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
