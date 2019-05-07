SOKOLOV--Bernard Reid. Born March 16, 1924, died May 6, 2019 at 95. A force of nature. A builder by trade, a punster and stride pianist. Army Veteran of The Battle of The Bulge, decorated with two purple hearts and a bronze star. Devoted husband of the late, Helen Siegel Sokolov. Survived by his daughters, Caren Maietta and Lisa Sokolov, his grandchildren, Tony and Allie Maietta and Jake and Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez. We love you so. Memorial service at Riverside Chapel, 180 W. 76th St., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The New York Times on May 7, 2019