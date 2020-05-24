BERNARD STONE
1929 - 2020
STONE--Bernard. (1929-2020). Bernard Stone, born July 30, 1929, died May 12 in Trenton after being hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID-19. For 70 years, Stone worked in the film industry primarily as an editor in New York for ABC and Leeds for Yorkshire Television. His outstanding formative experience was apprenticeship to editor Carl Lerner on Sidney Lumet's "Twelve Angry Men" in 1956. A passionate opponent of what he viewed as the moral hypocrisy American foreign policy, the overarching theme of films he produced and directed inspired by atrocities in Vietnam, El Salvador and the Philippines. His short "12-12-42," took Grand Prix at the Oberhausen Short Film Festival. "Roses in December," co-produced with Ana Carrigan, on the murder of four church women by a Salvadoran death squad was listed by Time as one of the best films of 1982. Bernard Stone is survived by his wife, Susan Ryan, a sister, Lillian Goldner, son, Gary and daughters, Laura Stone Walston and Marta, and four grand- children.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
3 entries
May 19, 2020
I worked with Bernie at 20/20. Everybody loved him. He was an intellectual/funny man who made all of us feel loved. Best editor 20/20 ever had. Always in my heart.
Alexandra
Alexandra Chalusiak
Coworker
May 18, 2020
It is a sad day when we learn of the passing of a coworker and friend. Bernie was a true professional in every way. I most remember his smile and sense of humor. Rest in Peace.
Dennis Osik
Coworker
May 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Bernie was one of a kind. Great humor, great sense of righteous indignation; never afraid to stick his neck out; a wonderful craftsman, a brilliant editor and storyteller. A man of warmth and heat, with a great zest for life. He will be missed!
Steve Brand
Coworker
