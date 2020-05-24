STONE--Bernard. (1929-2020). Bernard Stone, born July 30, 1929, died May 12 in Trenton after being hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID-19. For 70 years, Stone worked in the film industry primarily as an editor in New York for ABC and Leeds for Yorkshire Television. His outstanding formative experience was apprenticeship to editor Carl Lerner on Sidney Lumet's "Twelve Angry Men" in 1956. A passionate opponent of what he viewed as the moral hypocrisy American foreign policy, the overarching theme of films he produced and directed inspired by atrocities in Vietnam, El Salvador and the Philippines. His short "12-12-42," took Grand Prix at the Oberhausen Short Film Festival. "Roses in December," co-produced with Ana Carrigan, on the murder of four church women by a Salvadoran death squad was listed by Time as one of the best films of 1982. Bernard Stone is survived by his wife, Susan Ryan, a sister, Lillian Goldner, son, Gary and daughters, Laura Stone Walston and Marta, and four grand- children.





