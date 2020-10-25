1947 - 2020

Bernard Susskind died peacefully on October 17, 2020 at the early age of 73. He was a devoted and loving family man who grew up and spent all of his adult life in Brooklyn, New York. He taught in the NYC public school system for 33 years and was beloved by students and colleagues alike.



Bernie was a smart, witty, charismatic man who was daily seen exercising at Marine Park. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed going to the racetrack and rooting for the Mets and Jets.



Bernie is survived by his wife of 47 years Sybil, his daughter Danielle and brother Brian. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

