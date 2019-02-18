WEBER--Bernard, 92 years old, died on February 16, 2019. He was a Deputy Inspector for the New York City Police Dept. for 41 years and a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army. Beloved husband of Liela for 69 years. Devoted father of Jeffrey and Evan Weber and Andrew and Laury Weber. Cherished grandfather of Merideth, Michael and Sarah, Alana, Aaron, Marc and Harris. Loving brother of Murray and the late Louis, Aaron and Gertrude. Services Sunday, February 17 at 2:00pm at Riverside-Nassau North Chapels, 55 North Station Plaza (Opp. LIRR), Great Neck, New York. Interment will immediately follow at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 18, 2019