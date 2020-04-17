WEISSMAN--Bernard, born 1926 Poland, died peacefully in his Manhattan home on April 9, 2020, the second day of Passover. A prolific inventor of dental products, instruments, and techniques, most notably TMS pins and the Para.Post.System, Mr. Weissman founded Whaledent International in 1971, and remained its president until 1988. He then acquired Dentatus AB, a Swedish dental company, and continued to bring innovative products to market including an industry break-through, Narrow Diameter Implants. His expertise and in-depth knowledge of restorative dentistry earned him worldwide recognition in the dental profession, and he formed close working relationships with many of the industry's most respected clinicians and thinkers. He was an Assistant Professor at NYU College of Dentistry for more than 20 years. As a young boy, he survived the Nazi labor camps of Poland, though he lost all his immediate family save one brother. He met his future wife, Bel Pinkus (died 2009), in Rome shortly after World War II. They married in 1947 at Villa Selva, Florence, and immigrated to the United States in 1948. His life was filled with a love for his family, a passion for invention, and an appetite for friendship, travel, and a great margarita. His home in Manhattan and beach house on Long Island were always filled with family, friends, friends of family and friends of friends. He was devoted to his wife Bel and their family; his daughters Elaine Rene Weissman (Bernard Rene), Nita Weissman (Ken Okamoto), his grandchildren Esme Chase (Jon Chase), Max Rene, Arman Weissman (Jennifer Sant), Tadao Okamoto, Tomoyuki Okamoto, Oliver Rene, and his great- grandchildren Ophelia Chase, Theodore Chase and Bellarose Weissman. In light of the current pandemic, and the devoted home health care workers that care for so many of us, please send any donations to Support Mount Sinai's Response to COVID-19 (https://giving.mountsinai org /site/Donation2?df_id= 1480& mfc_pref=T&1480. donation= form1)
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020