RUEDA--Bernardo. A native of Bogota, Colombia, Bernardo passed away in New York City on August 5th after a brief illness. He moved to New York in 1967 with his wife and two children to serve as the U.S. representative of the National of Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, director of the Colombian Center in New York City, and diplomatic advisor to the United Nations on trade matters. He retired in 1992 and enjoyed a full life between New York and Southampton where his great passion was playing tennis at his beloved Meadow Club. Bernardo was the epitome of a dignified gentleman and admired for his impeccable manners and great style. He is survived by his wife, Maria Lucia, his son Juan Manuel (Annemarie) and his daughter Cristina who will miss him dearly and honor him daily.



