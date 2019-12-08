GOECKLER--Bernd H. September 10, 1941 to December 4, 2019. Renowned antiques and contemporary design dealer Bernd Goeckler, whose namesake decorative arts gallery on 10th Street in Manhattan has been a go-to destination for interior designers for three decades, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. His death was confirmed by his husband, interior designer Carl D'Aquino. He is also survived by his cousin Ortrun Hirche, and his niece Katja Hirche. Goeckler was a resident of Manhattan, where he lived in an apartment located above his gallery, and at a weekend house in Goshen, New York.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019