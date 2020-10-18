WRIGHT--Bernell. Bernell Wright, 78, passed away on October 8, 2020. A loving husband to Carolyn, devoted father to Samantha and Sierra and faithful brother to Marshall. Bernell worked as a developer of electronic services for the financial and marketing industries. He worked for such organizations as Ford Motor, Xerox, City Bank and Link Resource, Inc. In later years, before retirement, Bernell provided consulting services to organizations and individuals establishing an electronic financial and web based presence. He was an avid runner, three New York Marathons and an accomplished skier and fitness advocate. He was a graduate of the Baruch School of Business , City University of New York with a degree in Marketing. Bernell was an inveterate New Yorker who loved food and wine and took in all the delights that the city could offer. Bernell will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. Services will be private and a memorial service is to be announced at a later date.





