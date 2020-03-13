1936 - 2020

Bernhard A. Rohe, 83, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on March 9,2020

Beloved husband of Christa (nee' Roetepohl). Loving father of

Steven (Jeneffer) Rohe, Christine Reilly and Susan (Roy) Clause.

Cherished grandfather of Chrissy, Michelle, Danielle, Eric, Andrea,

Nicole and Allison. Loving great- grandfather to Shoshonna.



Bernhard was born in Vechta, Germany to Agnes (nee' Sommer) and

August Rohe. He was the oldest of four brothers. Franz Rohe (deceased

2010), Mannfred Rohe (b.1949) and Englebert Rohe (deceased 2018).

He was an electrician for 37 years with Local #3, I.B.E.W, NYC.

He was a great outdoorsman. Bernie enjoyed sailing, fishing, hunting,

skiing and snowshoeing. He and Christa were consummate travelers.

But he most enjoyed spending time at the "Farm" in upstate NY with

friends, family and especially with his seven grandchildren and one great

grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bernhard's life on

Wednesday, March 18th, 2-4pm at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home,

161 Washington Ave., Dumont,NJ. Cremation was private. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made in Bernhard's memory to Northern NJ

and/or Dumont Ambulance Corps.

The Rohe family would like to thank Elizabeth, who helped to take care

of Bernie, the Dumont Police Department and Dumont Ambulance Corp

for their professionalism and compassion.