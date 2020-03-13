1936 - 2020
Bernhard A. Rohe, 83, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on March 9,2020
Beloved husband of Christa (nee' Roetepohl). Loving father of
Steven (Jeneffer) Rohe, Christine Reilly and Susan (Roy) Clause.
Cherished grandfather of Chrissy, Michelle, Danielle, Eric, Andrea,
Nicole and Allison. Loving great- grandfather to Shoshonna.
Bernhard was born in Vechta, Germany to Agnes (nee' Sommer) and
August Rohe. He was the oldest of four brothers. Franz Rohe (deceased
2010), Mannfred Rohe (b.1949) and Englebert Rohe (deceased 2018).
He was an electrician for 37 years with Local #3, I.B.E.W, NYC.
He was a great outdoorsman. Bernie enjoyed sailing, fishing, hunting,
skiing and snowshoeing. He and Christa were consummate travelers.
But he most enjoyed spending time at the "Farm" in upstate NY with
friends, family and especially with his seven grandchildren and one great
grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bernhard's life on
Wednesday, March 18th, 2-4pm at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home,
161 Washington Ave., Dumont,NJ. Cremation was private. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made in Bernhard's memory to Northern NJ
and/or Dumont Ambulance Corps.
The Rohe family would like to thank Elizabeth, who helped to take care
of Bernie, the Dumont Police Department and Dumont Ambulance Corp
for their professionalism and compassion.
Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020