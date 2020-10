Or Copy this URL to Share

BALIS--Bernice, passed away peacefully on October 22 at the end of a long life, leaving behind daughters Andrea and Ellen, and grandchildren Jesse and Sophie. A gifted pianist and killer bridge player, she was one of the first female account executives in the age of "Mad Men." In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Trustbridge Hospice.





