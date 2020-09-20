BERK--Bernice (nee Rothenberg), passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Bernice (aka Bunny) was the loving wife of Robert (Bob) and the devoted mother of Brian Berk and Elizabeth (Liz) Berk Carlin. A lifelong New Yorker, Bernice was born July 24, 1931 in New York City to Celia and Bernard Rothenberg. She grew up in Washington Heights just blocks away from her future husband Bob. They met on a blind date and were later married in Manhattan on June 29, 1953. Bernice supported Bob all through his medical school years at Boston University and then completed her own Master's degree and PhD in clinical psychology at New York University. Bernice worked for many years as the Director of Guidance for the Bank St. School for Children, taught at the graduate school of education, as well as maintaining a busy private clinical practice. Bernice was very active in the community, supporting many organizations including serving on the board of directors and as a program director for The Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy. In addition to her professional work, Bernice had a passion for painting. She attended the High School for Music and Art and studied at the Art Students League in her teenage years. She also loved cooking, gardening, tennis, and completing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle (in ink). She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob), her two children, and four grandchildren Ben, Max, Sarah, and Sam Carlin. Private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center or The Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy.





