1/
BERNICE BIBLOWITZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERNICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIBLOWITZ-- Bernice "Bunny." Kind. Generous. Caring. Loving. With unabashed enthusiasm and zest for life, Bunny found her greatest joy in family and friends. She embraced all with open arms, mountains of food and good cheer. Always stylish, her fashion flair was matched only by the size of her heart. Bunny was devoted to her wonderful husband Jess, her children Ellen (Richard), Ken (Michele), Julie (Stuart) and Lewis (Jen); grandchildren Eli (Lilia), Will, Ruby, Mac, Sam, Jonah, Nate, Jack and great-grandchild Levi Jess. Bunny was blessed. And because of her, so are we. The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to World Central Kitchen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved