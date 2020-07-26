BERNICE BIBLOWITZ

BIBLOWITZ-- Bernice "Bunny." Kind. Generous. Caring. Loving. With unabashed enthusiasm and zest for life, Bunny found her greatest joy in family and friends. She embraced all with open arms, mountains of food and good cheer. Always stylish, her fashion flair was matched only by the size of her heart. Bunny was devoted to her wonderful husband Jess, her children Ellen (Richard), Ken (Michele), Julie (Stuart) and Lewis (Jen); grandchildren Eli (Lilia), Will, Ruby, Mac, Sam, Jonah, Nate, Jack and great-grandchild Levi Jess. Bunny was blessed. And because of her, so are we. The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to World Central Kitchen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store