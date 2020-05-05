BERNICE ELKIN
ELKIN--Dr. Bernice, 97, died May 2 in Los Angeles of Coronavirus and complications of pneumonia. She is survived by sons, Jon Krampner of Los Angeles and Michael Krampner (and wife Ellen) of Silver Spring, MD, niece, Alison Dunham (and husband John) of Brooklyn, and granddaughter, Betsy Erickson (and husband Tyler), grandson, Charlie Krampner, and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Erickson, all of Casper, WY. Graveside services at Highland Cemetery in Casper are pending the resolution of this Trump-facilitated epidemic.


Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.
