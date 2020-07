HUNT--Bernice, age 100, died peacefully at home in Gladwyne, PA on July 18, 2020. Formerly of East Hampton and New York City, and the wife of the late Morton Hunt, she is survived by her three children, Barbara Adler, Judith Wolman and Eugene Kohn, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bernice was a psychotherapist and prolific author of juvenile books and adult nonfiction. She was much loved and we will all miss her.





