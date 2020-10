Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BERNICE's life story with friends and family

Share BERNICE's life story with friends and family

LACHS--Bernice Hochman, born in the Bronx to Murray and Florence Hochman September 1934. Survived by her husband of 63 1/2 years Jerome Lachs. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, grandaunt and devoted friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. Graveside service 1:00pm Today Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store