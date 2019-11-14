LEVETOWN--Bernice, 89, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Herbert Levetown, daughters Shelly Linder, Beth Levetown and granddaughter Lauren Linder. A teacher, active member of Temple Sinai in Tenafly and most of all loving mother and grandmother. Born in Brooklyn, lived in Tenafly and Fort Lee, NJ. Memorial donations maybe made to or Hunter College. Her love and intense devotion to her family will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019