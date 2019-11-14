BERNICE LEVETOWN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNICE LEVETOWN.
Service Information
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT
069054304
(203)-327-1313
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEVETOWN--Bernice, 89, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband Herbert Levetown, daughters Shelly Linder, Beth Levetown and granddaughter Lauren Linder. A teacher, active member of Temple Sinai in Tenafly and most of all loving mother and grandmother. Born in Brooklyn, lived in Tenafly and Fort Lee, NJ. Memorial donations maybe made to or Hunter College. Her love and intense devotion to her family will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.