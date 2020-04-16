LEVY--Bernice (nee Barkan). September 19, 1922 - April 12, 2020, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in New York City. Loving spouse of Sanford Levy, mother of Debbie Borisoff (and Dan Hahn), Fred Levy (and Ricky), grandmother of Alec Borisoff (and Melanie), Jackie Levy (and Julian Vinocur), great-grandmother of Hannah Borisoff, Madeleine Borisoff and Lucia-Levy-Vinocur. For over five decades, Bernice was a pathbreaker in the theatre as founder of the Repertory Theater of Long Island, Works by Women in Manhattan, and playwright and -- most recently Galena and Nellie. We celebrate her artistic work as well as her most important work: love and care of her family. We love you and miss you!



