MOSES--Bernice Bensley "Bunnie" Schwartz, Age 91, died peacefully on May 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, with her daughters at her side. She was a talented artist and well-known interior designer specializing in large retail stores. A lifelong lover of the arts, a proud and dedicated alum of Music and Art High School, and NYU, she ultimately lived in Florida and California but her heart never left New York City. She leaves daughters Stephanie Hausfater and Nancy Sperber, grandchildren Matthew (Kelsey) and Jonathan (Laura Quicksilver) Hausfater, Noah and Suzanne Sperber, brother Joel Bensley and sister Norma Bensley Jaffe. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019