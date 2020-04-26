Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNICE STERN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STERN--Bernice, resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 18 at age 103. She and her husband, Milton, founded Parfums Stern which licensed the Oscar de la Renta, Perry Ellis and Valentino fragrances. She was also actively involved in many philanthropic projects including Children's Aid Society, Stern Center for Language and Learning and the Lee Pesky Learning Center. She is survived by her four loving children and spouses - Michael and Marjorie Stern, Wendy and Alan Pesky, Peter and Margie Stern and Robert Stern, and by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grand- children. Bernice will be missed for her warmth, compassion, vivaciousness and generosity by her many friends around the World. Due to current conditions, there will be no funeral.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020

