STERN--Bernice, passed away on April 18 at the age of 104. Bernice was one of the first women entrepreneurs in the cosmetics business, and she supported many nonprofits, particularly those focused on people with disabilities and adolescent sexuality education. Bernice joined the Children's Aid board in 1987 and established our Stern Center for adolescent health and sexuality programs. She is survived by her four children -- all of whom generously supported Children's Aid -- eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grand- children. Phoebe Boyer , CEO; Amy Scharf, Board Chair; and the Children's Aid Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020